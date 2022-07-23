Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 65 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $11,596,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

