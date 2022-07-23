Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

