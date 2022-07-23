Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 1,284,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 352,666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 349,257 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 195,453 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

TTMI stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $58,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,941 shares of company stock valued at $344,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

