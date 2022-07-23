Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Makes New $559,000 Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 11.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 112,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,119,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $109.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

