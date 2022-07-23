Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Invests $293,000 in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CEQP shares. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

CEQP stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.61). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -204.69%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

