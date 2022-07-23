Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys 9,587 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 336.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Thor Industries accounts for about 1.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 45.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Thor Industries stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

