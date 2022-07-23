Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Acquires New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.