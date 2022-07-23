Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on August 12th

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $298.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 4,960.92% and a net margin of 51.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

