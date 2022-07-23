Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.6% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.18 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.46.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

