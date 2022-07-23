Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,411.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $2,411.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00250595 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

