GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes $88,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $121.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average is $124.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

