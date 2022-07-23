Geneva Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $20,239,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,614,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,619,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49,568 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTT opened at $22.58 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

