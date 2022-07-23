Geneva Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,080 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,000. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.02.

NYSE:LMT opened at $394.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

