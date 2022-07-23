Geneva Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Performance

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.