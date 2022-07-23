Geneva Partners LLC Invests $963,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after buying an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,532,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cameco by 6.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,357,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 26.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cameco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,760,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 784,598 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Bank of America raised their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.