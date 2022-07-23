Geneva Partners LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000. Newmont accounts for about 1.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Newmont by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Newmont by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Newmont by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 167.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

