Geneva Partners LLC Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,541 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 2.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Down 0.7 %

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKE opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

