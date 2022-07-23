Geneva Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 73,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 40,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
IJH opened at $239.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.21 and a 200-day moving average of $253.40.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.