Geneva Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 73,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 40,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $239.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.21 and a 200-day moving average of $253.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

