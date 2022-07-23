Genesis Shards Market Capitalization Achieves $178,035.57 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $178,035.57 and $7,814.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016466 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032703 BTC.
Genesis Shards Coin Profile
Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.
Genesis Shards Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.