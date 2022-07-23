Genesis Shards Market Capitalization Achieves $178,035.57 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $178,035.57 and $7,814.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032703 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

