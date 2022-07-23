GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.70 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

GATX Price Performance

GATX traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $93.49. 171,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 4.76. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44.

Get GATX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GATX Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.