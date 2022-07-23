GATX (NYSE:GATX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $93.49. 171,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 4.76. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GATX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in GATX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of GATX by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. StockNews.com lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

