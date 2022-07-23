GATX (NYSE:GATX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

GATX traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $93.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,012. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.00. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 311.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

