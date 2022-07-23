GATX (NYSE:GATX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.
GATX Stock Down 1.6 %
GATX traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $93.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,012. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.00. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 311.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
