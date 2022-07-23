GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.50.

GATX stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.49. 171,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,299. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 2.08. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that GATX will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GATX by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GATX by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

