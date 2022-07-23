Furucombo Price Tops $0.0319 on Major Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $982,664.13 and $600,184.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,925 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Furucombo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

