Fractal Price Tops $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $419,250.82 and $18,003.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016883 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032286 BTC.
About Fractal
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Buying and Selling Fractal
Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.