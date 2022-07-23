Founders Capital Management LLC Has $15.35 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 3.3% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

