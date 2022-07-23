Founders Capital Management LLC Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.3% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.30.

NYSE UNP opened at $213.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

