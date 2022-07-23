Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 10,060 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.25% of SPS Commerce worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $117.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average is $118.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.57 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

About SPS Commerce



SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

