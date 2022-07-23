Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

