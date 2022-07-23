Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

