Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,954,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

