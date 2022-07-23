Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

