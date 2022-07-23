Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $21.82 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $214,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
