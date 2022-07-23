Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $21.82 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $214,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.