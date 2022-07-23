First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,179,000 after acquiring an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,730,000 after acquiring an additional 424,999 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,949,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,893,000 after acquiring an additional 377,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after acquiring an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.74 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

