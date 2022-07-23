First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after buying an additional 545,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after buying an additional 284,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 876,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,289,000 after buying an additional 38,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 754,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,828,000 after buying an additional 78,074 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 697,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

