First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 3.9 %

INBK stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 47,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,259. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $340.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $275,006.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $275,006.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.42 per share, with a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,011 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,800.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

