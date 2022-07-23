Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the first quarter worth about $557,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIA opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Via Renewables, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $12.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $265.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Via Renewables Announces Dividend

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $127.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Via Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

