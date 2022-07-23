FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $26.36 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $499,908.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $499,908.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,798 and sold 4,472,976 shares valued at $182,439,755.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.