FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,906 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on T. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

AT&T Stock Down 2.7 %

T stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

