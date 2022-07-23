FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1,065.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.30. The firm has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.