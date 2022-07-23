FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 940,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 279,051 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $25,117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,909,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

FBHS opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.