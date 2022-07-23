FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $328.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

