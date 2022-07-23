FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

DE stock opened at $312.26 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.87 and its 200-day moving average is $367.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

