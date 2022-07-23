FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

