FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 860 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,648,000 after buying an additional 37,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.70.

ANSS opened at $260.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

