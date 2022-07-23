FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,542 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $195.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.12 and its 200-day moving average is $207.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

