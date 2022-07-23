FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,185.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
