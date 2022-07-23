FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,544 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVI. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:GVI opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.27.

