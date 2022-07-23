FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $136.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.