FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $346,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.